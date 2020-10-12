Fire Weather Watch for North Bay, East Bay & Santa Cruz Mountains

NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A Fire Weather Watch was issued for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains from Wednesday morning in Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says it’s in effect starting 5 a.m.

Dangerous fire conditions are forecasted this week –hot temperatures and gusty winds — making for increased fire danger.

The fire danger comes as the region just begins to get relief from the Glass Fire, which is at 95% containment in Napa and Sonoma counties as of Monday.

Latest Stories: