SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested on firearm-related charges and several firearms, including a ghost gun, were recovered, the San Francisco Police Department said Thursday. The operation also involved agents with the San Francisco Field Division of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officers and agents served a warrant on a firearm-related investigation. Glenn Brown, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested.

A photo posted by SFPD on Twitter showed three handguns and a short-stock assault rifle-style weapon, all of which appeared to have extended magazine clips.

“Well done!” SFPD said in the tweet.