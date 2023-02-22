SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple firearms and bags of narcotics were recovered Tuesday from a convicted felon, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. Police seized the weapons and drugs after conducting a search warrant at a home on Sandalwood Court.

The SJPD investigation led to the arrest of another felon, police said. That individual was arrested for possession of this vest (pictured below) and over 250 grams of narcotics. Police did not say what kind of narcotics were in the bag.

(San Jose Police Department) (San Jose Police Department)

Three guns were recovered, along with dozens of bullets. SJPD detectives also seized two phones and drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was exercised after police followed up on an assault investigation.