(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after authorities recovered narcotics and a number of firearms early Friday morning, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Twitter. After doing a security check at a local motel, DPS found a “suspicious” vehicle whose owner was on probation for gun and drug-related offenses.
According to DPS, officers searched the vehicle and motel room and found the following:
- Cocaine
- Stolen Glock handgun
- 9mm ghost handgun
- Two AR-15 rifles
- Two loaded 30-round rifle magazines
- Armor-piercing ammunition
- Loaded 30-round handgun magazine
A picture of the recovered items can be seen in the photo below.
The two unnamed suspects were arrested for a list of firearms and drug-related charges. Sunnyvale DPS did not name the motel where the guns and drugs were found.
Earlier this week, a Sunnyvale couple was arrested after authorities found stolen vehicles and a large number of weapons at their home.