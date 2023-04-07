(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after authorities recovered narcotics and a number of firearms early Friday morning, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Twitter. After doing a security check at a local motel, DPS found a “suspicious” vehicle whose owner was on probation for gun and drug-related offenses.

According to DPS, officers searched the vehicle and motel room and found the following:

Cocaine

Stolen Glock handgun

9mm ghost handgun

Two AR-15 rifles

Two loaded 30-round rifle magazines

Armor-piercing ammunition

Loaded 30-round handgun magazine

A picture of the recovered items can be seen in the photo below.

(Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

The two unnamed suspects were arrested for a list of firearms and drug-related charges. Sunnyvale DPS did not name the motel where the guns and drugs were found.

Earlier this week, a Sunnyvale couple was arrested after authorities found stolen vehicles and a large number of weapons at their home.