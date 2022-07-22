SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old Burlingame man was charged with multiple weapons-related charges, the San Mateo Police Department announced Friday in a press release. A number of weapons were recovered after police executed a search warrant in the residences of suspect and gang member Alan Ayala.
Officers executed a search warrant on Thursday at two of Ayala’s residences: one on the 800 block of Rolison Road in Burlingame and the 1000 block of Folkstone Avenue San Mateo.
Items police found at the San Mateo residence:
- One short-barreled AR rifle with a “swift link” conversion device that converts into a machine gun
- A stolen loaded .45 caliber Sig Sauer 1911 handgun with 7 rounds of ammunition
- One AR-15 rifle
- One loaded 60 round .556 magazine,
- One loaded 30 round .556 magazine
- Multiple items of gang paraphernalia
At the Burlingame residence, police found a cellphone, which was used as evidence linked to the crimes, police said. When SMPD executed the search warrants, Ayala was in custody for a probation violation.
He was rebooked on additional charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.
Ayala’s two residences that police searched are approximately four miles from each other.