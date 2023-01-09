SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A firefighter/paramedic with the Alameda County Fire Department was arrested on a Ramey warrant for possession of child pornography on Sunday, according to press releases from the City of San Leandro and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The city identified the man as Chuck Harris, a resident of Greeley Hill in Mariposa County. His arrest was a coordinated effort between the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, the Central California and Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces, and the FBI.

The city says that Harris is now on paid administrative leave as a result of his collective bargaining agreement, which is standard for employees with the Alameda County Fire Department.

These allegations, if proven true, are deeply concerning and undermine the public’s trust in our public safety service. We will work closely with our partner agencies to ensure that justice is served. Each day, our community places its trust in our public safety staff, and we absolutely understand the anger and disappointment caused by the arrest of a first responder. San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez

The city plans to provide as much information as is lawfully allowed to the public as the case progresses. A request for comment sent to ACFD was not immediately returned.