NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 570-acre fire in Napa County that broke out Tuesday afternoon is 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a tweet Wednesday evening. Officials are calling this the “Old Fire,” which caused one firefighter to be hospitalized for a “minor injury.”

The fire prompted evacuations in the area of Soda Canyon Road, KRON4 reported Tuesday. Crews are now focused on hot spots and mop-up operations, officials said in a tweet.

As of Wednesday evening, no structures were reported to be damaged or destroyed, officials said. Fire crews will work through the night reinforcing containment lines.

Residents who’d been evacuated due to the fire activity were permitted to return home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The “Old Fire” was later announced at 15% containment around 6:49 a.m.