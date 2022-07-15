SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A firefighter was injured early Friday while fighting a blaze at a mansion in the exclusive Seacliff neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire, at 224 Sea Cliff Avenue, at China Beach in James D. Phelan Beach State Park, is now extinguished. But at one point a firefighter fell down an elevator shaft, which triggered the fire becoming a two-alarm fire, as is standard procedure for when a firefighter needs to be rescued.

The firefighter will be OK after he was rescued by a rapid intervention team, the department stated

