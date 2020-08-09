SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A firefighter was injured in an apartment fire early Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to the fire department.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a multi-unit building near Hayes Valley.
Residents in units 69 Carmelita Street and 61 and 63 Waller Street were impacted by the fire.
One firefighter, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Fire crews reported the fire was contained around 5 a.m.
The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting the residents who had been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Latest Stories:
- NBA fines Warriors’ Draymond Green $50K for tampering
- No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall
- Firefighter injured, residents displaced in San Francisco apartment fire
- 5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina
- US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases