Firefighter injured, residents displaced in San Francisco apartment fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A firefighter was injured in an apartment fire early Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a multi-unit building near Hayes Valley.

Residents in units 69 Carmelita Street and 61 and 63 Waller Street were impacted by the fire.

One firefighter, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Fire crews reported the fire was contained around 5 a.m.

The American Red Cross was on the scene assisting the residents who had been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

