SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — One firefighter was injured Friday while responding to a structure fire in San Francisco, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the 1-alarm fire at 1234 26th Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

The fire was quickly contained, but one firefighter was injured in the process.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the firefighter will be O.K.

No community injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation.

No other details are available at this time.