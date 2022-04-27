ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters battled a 40-acre vegetation fire in Alameda County Wednesday night. Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit first reported the fire on social media just after 9:45 p.m.

The fire was in the 15000 block of Corral Hollow Road, officials said. It was originally reported as a three-acre fire, but it spread to 40 acres.

“[The fire] is now at 40 acres in light flashy fuels and holding at a road,” Cal Fire said.

The Bay Area is forecasted to have strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday. These conditions can cause wildfires, and authorities are attempting to mitigate the risk of wildfires in the area. One of these precautions is putting goats on Grizzly Peak and the Terra Linda Preserve in Marin County to eat through the dry brush.