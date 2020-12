SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department responded to a commercial fire on the 1600 block of S 7th Street on Friday morning.

Fire officials said at 10:39 a.m. to avoid the area. SJFD tweeted, “This is a 2nd alarm commercial fire. S 7th Street is closed between Phelan and E Alma Ave.”

At this time, there are no reports of injuries but ambulances are on the scene.

Firefighters are responding to a commercial fire on the 1600 block of S 7th Street. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 4, 2020

Photo courtesy SJFD

This story will be updated.