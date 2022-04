ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department battled a fire in Ashland Friday night. The fire was in the 1600 block of 165th Avenue, fire officials said on social media.

Crews found light smoke coming from a second-story unit of an apartment complex, Alameda Co. Fire said. The fire was contained to the kitchen area. It was first reported just before 9:15 p.m.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.