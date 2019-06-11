Firefighters battle grass fire in San Jose, 1 home damaged

Firefighters have controlled a grass fire that impacted at least one home in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire officials say they arrived on the scene of the three-alarm fire at McVay Avenue and Hubbard Way.

Captain Mitch Matlow says the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. — He says witnesses who reported the fire says it started from wires. It is unknown at this time what kind of wires or who they belong to.

Matlow says that one firefighter did experience heat-related problems, but was treated on the scene.

Two homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Officials say that one home was a third burned and two-thirds smoke and water damage.

The neighborhood continues to be blocked off and authorities ask the public to avoid the area.

@SJFD on scene of a 3 alarm structure and vegetation fire. 2 homes involved. Please avoid the area. Mc Vay at Hubbard. pic.twitter.com/CktKrdgL7X— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 11, 2019

