Firefighters battle large fire near Hurricane Harbor

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a large fire near Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

In a 3:21 a.m. tweet Monday, officials warned people to avoid the area. Photos showed flames and smoke coming from Lin’s Buffet at 1400 Willow Pass Road.

Firefighters on scene of a working fire on Willow Pass Rd. Near #Waterworld. Defensive operations, avoid the area. #WaterworldIC. pic.twitter.com/veLWRZPgfj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 12, 2021

According to Google, the restaurant is permanently closed. Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the building was vacant when the fire started and there are no injuries to report at this time.

