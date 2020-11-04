6 displaced after overnight house fire in Noe Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Six adults are displaced after a house fire in Noe Valley overnight Wednesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department also said one firefighter has a minor injury from the 2 a.m. fire on the 4200 block of 23rd St. It started in the garage.

By 2:30 a.m., a crew from PG&E arrived to secure a live electrical wire that officials say was causing a hazard. The fire department announced the fire was contained by 3:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy: Peter Clarke, @heypeterclarke

Latest Stories: