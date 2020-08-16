Several fires reported in Contra Costa County

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain several fires off Marsh Creek Road in the Morgan Territory Sunday morning.

According to Cal Fire, lots of smoke in the area is being reported.

CAL FIRE along with multiple agencies are fighting several fires in Morgan Territory, off Marsh Creek Road. There is a lot of smoke in the area. Please do not call 911 to report the smell of smoke. #deercomplexic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 16, 2020

Do not call 911 to report this as firefighters and authorities are aware.

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

