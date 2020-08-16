Several fires reported in Contra Costa County

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain several fires off Marsh Creek Road in the Morgan Territory Sunday morning.

According to Cal Fire, lots of smoke in the area is being reported.

Do not call 911 to report this as firefighters and authorities are aware.

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

