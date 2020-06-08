Live Now
Firefighters battle structure fire burning in Oakland

Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire in Oakland on Monday afternoon, according to the Oakland Firefighters.

The fire department tweeted out an alert just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters are on the scene at 4226 Park Boulevard.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for more information as this is developing.

