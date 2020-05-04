LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters initially responded to a fire burning two to three acres of grass near Livermore, according to CAL Fire SCU.
The fire quickly grew to a five-acre fire.
Firefighters are the scene of Old Altamont Pass Road.
They say forward progress has stopped and they are working on full containment.
Latest News Headlines:
- Firefighters battling 5-acre fire near Livermore
- Costco updates COVID-19 policies effective May 4
- Sonoma County launches 2 new COVID-19 testing sites available to all residents
- San Mateo police arrest drug dealer after finding large amount of cocaine, loaded gun in home
- New Slow Streets program launches in Redwood City