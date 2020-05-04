Live Now
Firefighters battling 5-acre fire near Livermore

Bay Area

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters initially responded to a fire burning two to three acres of grass near Livermore, according to CAL Fire SCU.

The fire quickly grew to a five-acre fire.

Firefighters are the scene of Old Altamont Pass Road.

They say forward progress has stopped and they are working on full containment.

