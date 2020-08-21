SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a two-alarm grass fire burning south of San Jose Friday.
The fire is currently estimated at three to four acres, according to officials.
It is burning in the 8400 block of Monterey Road near Bailey Avenue, off Highway 101.
Monterey Road is closed in both directions between Bailey and Metcalf due to this fire.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Target, Aldi recall peaches tied to salmonella outbreak
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- Firefighters battling grass fire in San Jose
- 560 new wildfires in California sparked by 12,000 lightning strikes
- Fire Weather Watch: More dry lightning possible across Bay Area starting this weekend