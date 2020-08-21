Firefighters battling grass fire in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a two-alarm grass fire burning south of San Jose Friday.

The fire is currently estimated at three to four acres, according to officials.

It is burning in the 8400 block of Monterey Road near Bailey Avenue, off Highway 101.

Monterey Road is closed in both directions between Bailey and Metcalf due to this fire.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

