CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, Contra Costa firefighters celebrated the opening of a new facility in Bay Point. Officials hope the move will help improve emergency response in the region.

With a cut of the ribbon and a collective push of engine 86 into the new fire Station 86 on Goble Drive, Bay Point turns the page on more than seven decades of continuous service from the now-shuttered Station 86 on Willow Pass Road — about a mile away from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s new digs off Highway 4.

“It really is an amazing piece of architecture and an amazing facility that’s gonna serve us for a really long time,” said Contra Costa County Protection District Fire Chief Lewis Broschard.

Con Fire closed the old building down Wednesday and celebrated the new $13 million dollar facility on Friday.

The new station is now operational and is considered a major upgrade. The old firehouse was rundown and became overrun by rodents and was unsafe for firefighters.

Con Fire factored cancer prevention in the station’s design. And, it will house oversized equipment including the district’s bulldozers, which have proven essential during major fires.

Residents at Crestview Mobile Village now live directly across the street from a fire station, and they’re grateful.

“I care for my 85-year-old father. I can’t tell you what this means to me. My father sleeps so much better knowing that these men are here,” said Crestview Mobile Village resident Angela Framontin.

This continues a busy months-long stretch for the fire district, which recently combined with the former East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

In June, Con Fire staffed Station 95 in Oakley, and it plans to reopen Station 4 in Walnut Creek later this month.