(BCN) — Marin County firefighters are investigating a vegetation fire that occurred in Fairfax on Thursday night.

The blaze was first reported around 9:50 p.m. Thursday off Bolinas-Fairfax Road, the Marin County Fire Department said on social media.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further approximately 45 minutes after the initial alarm, containing it to 3 acres. No structures were threatened, the fire department said.

(Photo: PG&E via Marin County Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain on scene overnight, fire officials said.

