SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters contained a fire in Nob Hill on Thursday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it was a structure fire at 1641 Washington St, which started around 6:30 a.m.

Structure Fire @CitizenApp 1600 Washington St 6:37:14 AM PST

It was contained minutes later with no injuries, but the number of displaced people is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.