Firefighter work to contain the outbuilding fire. (Photo: City of Alameda Fire Department)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A fire broke out at an outbuilding Friday night, according to the City of Alameda Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a boat on fire in the 2300 block of Mariner Square Drive. The firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from an outbuilding at the entrance to a marina, officials said. (Photo: City of Alameda Fire Department)

The fire was contained in 10 minutes and the cause is currently under investigation.