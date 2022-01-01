Firefighters control Santa Rosa mobile home fire in 15 minutes, estimate $100K damage

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The New Year got off to a fiery start at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa Saturday, but the double-wide mobile home that caught fire was unoccupied and firefighters were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes, officials said.

Flames and smoke were belching from the roof and windows as fire crews responded to the mobile home around 5:30 a.m. at Woodcrest Mobile Home Estates off College Avenue, according to fire officials.

Firefighters attacked the fire and brought it under control in 15 minutes, while also searching for anyone who might be in the mobile home on Adrienne Way. No one was there, fire officials said.

Fire damaged three rooms of the home. The rest of the interior had what officials described as significant damage from heat and smoke, with total damage to the tune of $100,000.

The firefighters traced the origin of the fire to the water heater closet and determined the cause to be accidental, officials said. There were no injuries to the 18 fire personnel who responded to the blaze.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.