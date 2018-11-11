Firefighters control small grass fire in Santa Rosa

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Santa Rosa Fire Department

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - The Santa Rosa Fire Department was able to control a small grass fire on Los Alamos Road on Sunday morning.

The fire was reportedly less than an acre.

Multiple units responded and say the fire has been completely contained.

No evacuations were put into place for this fire.

Officials say a car that was on fire in the 100 block of Los Alamos Road spread to the grass.

