Firefighters control small grass fire in Santa Rosa

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 10:56 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 11:29 AM PST

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - The Santa Rosa Fire Department was able to control a small grass fire on Los Alamos Road on Sunday morning. 

The fire was reportedly less than an acre.

Multiple units responded and say the fire has been completely contained. 

No evacuations were put into place for this fire.

Officials say a car that was on fire in the 100 block of Los Alamos Road spread to the grass.

