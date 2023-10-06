(KRON) — Firefighters in Santa Rosa entered a burning house Thursday night to search for an elderly couple reported to still be inside, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

Three fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the single-story residential fire at 2885 W Steele Lane at 11:07 p.m. The first fire unit responded within minutes to the scene and saw multiple residents evacuating upon their arrival, SRFD said. Fire crews were told that an elderly couple was still inside the burning home.

As firefighters were pulling hoses to the attached garage to extinguish the fire, crews also entered the home to conduct a search for the couple. After a search, it was determined all four residents and several dogs got out of the house on their own.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes, SRFD said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department’s Prevention Bureau, but officials said it appeared to be electrical.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents with shelter. An estimated $20,000 in damages resulted from the fire, according to SRFD.