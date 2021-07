OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland firefighters battled a ‘well-involved’ house fire early on Saturday morning.

Oakland Fire Live said it was a two-story home with a basement on the 3700 block of Angelo Ave.

#workingfire early this morning on the 3700 block of Angelo Ave. Engines 17, 13, 23, 18, Truck 6, Battalion 4 responded to a well involved 2 story + basement residential house fire.

