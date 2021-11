300 block of Central Ave in Pittsburg, CA on Nov. 26, 2021 (Courtesy: ConFire via Twitter)

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have managed to knock out a huge early morning fire in Contra Costa County, but roads are closed.

The fire started around 6:50 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Central Ave, which is closed, according to ConFire’s 8:23 a.m. update.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue defensive operations.