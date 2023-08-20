(BCN) — Contra Costa County firefighters extinguished a blaze on the roof of a business in Antioch on Sunday afternoon, Con Fire said.

The 1-alarm fire reported at 11:48 a.m. burned multiple solar panels on the roof of Office Depot at 5885 Lone Tree Way, causing significant damage to the business, Captain George Laing of Con Fire said. The office supply store will remain closed until repairs can be made.

(Contra Costa Fire Protection District) (Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

Both Office Depot and nearby business PetSmart were evacuated out of caution, Laing said. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished by 12:12 p.m., Laing said.

Laing added that putting out solar panel fires is especially difficult and dangerous for firefighters, as they continue to generate electricity even after the power has been shut off. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved