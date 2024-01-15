(KRON) — The Mountain View Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant building on El Camino Real on Sunday night, MVFD said. Police believe the fire was set intentionally for warming purposes before it was left unattended.

The fire was several blocks down from where a commercial building caught fire on Christmas Day.

MVFD responded to the fire at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at 2320 West El Camino Real. The Off Ramp bike shop previously occupied the building.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the building and people on top of the roof. Firefighters attempted to get those people down, but they did so themselves and left before firefighters could talk to them, MVFD said.

Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen area of the building and put it out. They used thermal imaging cameras to ensure that the fire was not spreading.

Image from the Mountain View Fire Department.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be an intentionally set warming fire left unattended in the interior of the building,” MVFD said.

Ortega Avenue was closed in both directions and one lane of West El Camino Real was blocked as units put out the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, MVPD said. The building suffered an estimated $1,500 in damage.

On Christmas, a commercial structure at 4600 El Camino Real caught fire, prompting a large response. Lanes of the road were shut down for weeks after the blaze was put out.