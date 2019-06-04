Firefighters inspect rural properties in North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) - As fire season approaches, firefighters in rural parts of Sonoma County are sending out teams to inspect properties looking to make sure homeowners have enough defensible space.

The Fire Chief of the Kenwood Fire District began the inspections at a home located on Warm Springs Road on Monday.

It's one of 3,500 properties zoned for five-acres or less that will be given a once over by fire officials.

Not all the counties roughly 52,000 properties in the unincorporated area will be inspected.

The reason Joan Finkle's home is being checked is that it's in an area that was not affected during the 2017 North Bay fires so there is more fuel that could catch fire.

The inspectors are looking at how high the grass is and how close the trees are growing next to the house.

During the check-up, they found a few violations, like this old log lying too close to her barn.

The homeowner was given a list of things needed to be addressed and told they would be back in about a month to check on her progress.

"I want to comply I am feeling that I will hopefully be able to do it all in a month but I know the season is upon us and I want to be responsible, so I'll do it," Finkle said.

She thought she had been doing everything right and was glad to get direction from fire officials.

"In the end, you'll know that you've done everything you can in the eyes of the professionals to make your property as safe as possible," Finkle said.

Homeowners who ignore the advice of the fire inspectors could face fines of $1,000 or more.

The Sonoma County Fire Marshal says they expect to have all 3,500 properties inspected in about 6 to 7 weeks.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES