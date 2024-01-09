(KRON) — Firefighters are investigating what sparked an intense blaze next to a tree removal business just after midnight Tuesday.

The Mountain View Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 12:02 a.m. about a fire burning at 2190 Crittenden Lane. When firefighters arrived, flames were leaping 30 feet high into the air.

“Fire crews discovered a 20-foot-by-20-foot area of oversized pallets on fire. Densely stacked pallets made it difficult for water lines to penetrate the stockpile of burning material. Fire crews set up an aerial ladder pipe using the one-hundred-foot aerial ladder truck to extinguish the flames,” MVFD wrote.

(Images courtesy Mountain View Fire Department)

The “all clear” was given at 2 a.m., meaning everyone was accounted for, the fire was completely extinguished, and no one was injured.

Firefighters performed an extensive overhaul of the area, ensuring complete extinguishment of the flames, with no extension into the nearby buildings.



The damage is estimated to be $35,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.