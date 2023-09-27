(KRON) — A fire that consumed a home in Antioch on Tuesday night was a grow house, Con Fire confirmed to KRON4.

Con Fire crews responded to the blaze at a single-family Antioch residence on the 5300 block of Navajo Way at 9:50 p.m., officials said. Firefighters arriving on scene saw heavy smoke and flames emanating from the two-story residence.

Fire officials said there were some issues getting into the house because it was barricaded. The fire set off ammunition that was inside the home, and firefighters remained outside the residence for safety, Con Fire said. Inside, officials later confirmed that the home was used as a grow house.

The fire was knocked down in half an hour, and by 10:20 p.m., the house was secured, according to Con Fire. The roof of the house partially collapsed in the blaze.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.