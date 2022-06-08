SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at what appeared to be a church on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of South 10th Street.

SJFD said firefighters knocked down the fire, and it has been completely contained to the structure where it originated. There have been no reports of injuries.

South 10th Street between East San Fernando Street and East William Street has been closed. The 400 block of South 10th Street is near San Jose State University’s campus. SJFD asked people to void the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.