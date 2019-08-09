Firefighters make progress battling Lake County fire

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) – Firefighters are making progress as they battle a wildfire in Lake County.
The fire is threatening homes and has forced evacuations near Clearlake.
The fire has burned 33 acres.
At last check it is 30% contained.
Crews and aircraft were working through the thick brush in the area of Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive.
Many of those crews are defending their own neighborhoods from the fire.
Fire crews are hoping to have the fire completely contained sometime today.
