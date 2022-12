SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A person was rescued after falling off a pier in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted Monday evening.

The person who was rescued was described as an adult who fell off Pier 40, according to the tweet, and were “transported to a local ER in serious condition” at 6:40 p.m.

The issue was considered resolved by 7:15 p.m.