Firefighters mopping up structure fire in Santa Clara Video

SANTA CLARA (KRON) - Firefighters are mopping up a structure fire in Santa Clara on Saturday.

It broke out Friday night at "The By-The-Bucket" Restaurant location on Stevens Creek Boulevard.

That restaurant has been closed for about a year.

There are no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

