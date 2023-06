SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a first-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire started in the kitchen on the second floor of a residence located at 537 Vermont Street. Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.