Firefighters put out 13 fires in Contra Costa County, at least 3 started by illegal fireworks

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters have put out more than a dozen fires in Contra Costa County and several were started by illegal fireworks.

The fire crews have been very busy since Friday evening putting out the 13 fires.

Officials say at least 3 of them were started by illegal fireworks.

One fire from overnight, quickly spread at what looks like someone’s backyard.

We know the fire department put out several grass, home and car fires that they say could have easily led to a dangerous wildfire.

Earlier this week in Concord, there was a large grass fire that officials were also investigating as possibly being caused by fireworks.

The fire crews have been busy all week leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

The fire department shared a demonstration on just how quickly a fire can spread.

Now, fire officials want to urge you to have a safe and fireworks free holiday.

