Firefighters are working on extinguishing this 2-3 acre blaze in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Photo courtesy of Cal Fire)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit is working on putting out a fire on Mt. Uminum, in the Santa Cruz Mountains in Santa Clara County.

The grass fire is approximately 2-3 acres, according to a tweet, and “extremely difficult access in steep terrain.” The fire is spreading slowly, the tweet continued, tagging the San Jose and Santa Clara County fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.