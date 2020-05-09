Firefighters remind residents to protect their homes as Bay Area gears up for wildfire season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wildfire season is around the corner and firefighters across the Bay Area are already responding to brush fires.

Firefighters are reminding residents to protect their homes while they have the extra time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warmer temperatures and dry brush are fueling these fires. CAL Fire says the structures in the area had enough defensible space where the fire didn’t damage any homes.

Friday afternoon, at least 7 acres burned in the New Almaden area of San Jose.

“I just saw all the firemen out here, I just pulled in,” San Jose resident Aaron Matthews said.

CAL Fire reports no structures were damaged, partly because residents were prepared.

“Limb up the trees, make sure directly around the structure that it’s bare mineral soil and just reduce the fuel loading that’s around the structure so that if a fire like this does occur, and it quickly moves through, that structure is going to save itself for not having that flammable material right next to the structure,” Nick Ciardella, with the CAL Fire Santa Clara unit said.

Also on Friday, San Rafael firefighters responded to a vegetation fire off deer valley road.

There were no evacuations or structures threatened.

As temperatures are expected to increase this weekend, firefighters want to remind people to be cautious when outdoors to prevent the sparks that cause wildfires.

In Oakland Wednesday, a wild land fire made its way up to the fence line of Howard Elementary School.

It did not reach any structures and no one was hurt.

“So now we’re in an area that has been abated appropriately,” Kathy Woofter, with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

In a Facebook live, Contra Costa Fire Protection District is getting the word out about defensible space.

“You see how all the weeds have been cut down in three inches or less, if we inspected this property it would meet our fire district weed abatement standards and this property would pass inspection,” Woofter said.

In the morning, power was shut off in Concord so PG&E crews can conduct wildfire mitigation work.

“We’re talking about replacing poles with harder poles, replacing our overhead wire,” PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said. “We’re also replacing equipment that will help our customers during a PSPS and lesson the number of customers affected and also automatically shut off customers if there’s risk of a wildfire.”

The work in Concord was initially planned for all day but crews managed to finish in five hours.

“We really understand this is a hardship to customers during shelter in place,” Sarkissian said.

PG&E says planned outages are required for critical and essential work that can’t be put off and are asking customers to update their contact information so they can get wildfire safety alerts that includes notifications of planned power outages and public safety power shutoffs during extreme fire weather threats.

