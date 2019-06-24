Firefighters rescue goat from drainage pipe in Oakland

Firefighters in Oakland rescued a goat from a 40-foot-deep drainage pipe near the Leona Canyon Regional Open Space Preserve.
The goat was among the herd brought to the area to help clear vegetation in a fire prevention effort.
It reportedly fell down the steep pipe and got stuck but firefighters worked for more than two hours to free the goat.
Officials say the goat is now doing well.
