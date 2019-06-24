Firefighters rescue goat from drainage pipe in Oakland

Firefighters in Oakland rescued a goat from a 40-foot-deep drainage pipe near the Leona Canyon Regional Open Space Preserve.

The goat was among the herd brought to the area to help clear vegetation in a fire prevention effort.

It reportedly fell down the steep pipe and got stuck but firefighters worked for more than two hours to free the goat.

Officials say the goat is now doing well.

#youroaklandfirefighters were called for a goat that fell down a 40’ deep drainage pipe near Keller x Rilea Wy. These goats are incredibly important for vegetation management and fire load prevention in the #WUI ! #roperescue #trainingopportunity pic.twitter.com/DKEnbyJlct— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 23, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES