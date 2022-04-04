SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire on 400 Upper Terrace Street.

Officials tweeted that an apartment building’s third floor is on fire.

Two people have been rescued and no injuries were reported, authorities say. Multiple people were evacuated from the building. Firefighters are searching for multiple pets and hope to reunite them with their owners.

Officials are working with Red Cross to help those displaced by the fire.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

San Francisco firefighters will remain on scene until the fire is put out.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.