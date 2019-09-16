Live Now
4 firefighters injured, 1 body found in basement following 3-alarm fire in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a 3-alarm fire on Santa Clara Street between on 1st and 2nd street.

As of 10:50 p.m., fire officials say four firefighters were reported injured and transported to local hospitals.

One body was found in the basement.

The body has yet to be identified.

The suspect reportedly had a sledgehammer. Officials believe there were no other weapons involved.

Crews originally reported to a second alarm fire.

Less than 30 minutes later, SJFD tweeted that it was a 3-alarm fire.

Officials advise the public to stay out of the area.

No further details have been reported.

Check back for updates.

