BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon in Brentwood, Cal Fire announced on Twitter. The 75-acre fire is in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard.

Cal Fire tweeted about the incident at 2:40 p.m. when it was initially 15 acres. In a span of about 30 minutes, the fire grew to 75 acres.

The public is advised to use “extreme caution” when traveling in the area. Officials said there are “many” fire vehicles responding to the incident, including help from Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

A 75-acre fire broke out in Brentwood (Cal Fire).

A 75-acre fire broke out in Brentwood (Cal Fire).

The National Weather Service Bay Area announced a number of heat advisories for Thursday and headed into the weekend. Temperatures, especially in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, are expected to reach into the 100s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.