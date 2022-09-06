(KRON) — Firefighters have halted forward progress for a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in the area of Barry Hill Court and Sawmill Road in Rodeo, according to tweets from CalFire and the Contra Costa Fire PIO.

As of 2:05 p.m., Con Fire reported the fire has burned approximately 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread and is 45 percent contained. The fire occurred in near Monday’s 125-acre blaze in Franklin Canyon, west of Contra Costa County.

The fire is still “actively burning” according to Contra Costa County Fire. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.