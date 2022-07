(KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Pittsburg. Dubbed the #AltaFire, the blaze is in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista. The fire is currently at 15 acres. Firefighters are working aggressively to halt forward progress, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

