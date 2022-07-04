SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at 1087 Twin Peaks Boulevard near Panorama Drive on Monday afternoon. SFFD described it as a wildland fire.

SFFD said no structures are threatened and no evacuations are necessary as of 5:49 p.m. Units are on scene working to contain the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is estimated to be two acres in size. SFFD said people in the Twin Peaks area should consider closing their windows and doors to keep out smoke.

A video shared with KRON4 showed smoke in the area. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for more information.