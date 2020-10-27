Oakland Hills fire burns 2 structures, vegetation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at Crown Ave and Merriewood Dr on Tuesday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The firefighters tweeted there are two structures involved in the fire with spread into vegetation. It was reported around 9:30 a.m. By 10:41 a.m., the fire was largely confined but crews are still fighting it.

(Oakland Fire Department)

Oakland Fire is responding to a 2 Alarm Fire, Two structures and wildland Involved. Multiple crews are on scene at Merriewood Drive and Crown, and in fire attack. Call came in approximately 30 minutes ago. #OFD. More details to come. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 27, 2020

Oakland Hills (Google)

The East Bay Hills are under a Red Flag Warning for the next few hours, meaning there is a higher risk of fires spreading due to dry conditions and strong wind gusts.

The Red Flag Warnings for the lower elevations in the Bay Area as well as Santa Cruz Mtns have been allowed to expire. But the Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mtns and East Bay Hills continues until 5 pm Tuesday. We've also adjusted our expected winds. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/ID7Dd7PGk3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

