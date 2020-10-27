Oakland Hills fire burns 2 structures, vegetation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at Crown Ave and Merriewood Dr on Tuesday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.
The firefighters tweeted there are two structures involved in the fire with spread into vegetation. It was reported around 9:30 a.m. By 10:41 a.m., the fire was largely confined but crews are still fighting it.
The East Bay Hills are under a Red Flag Warning for the next few hours, meaning there is a higher risk of fires spreading due to dry conditions and strong wind gusts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
